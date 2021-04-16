Another Roaring '20s: Alcohol Consumption and Pandemic Spending

Listen to the broadcast version here.

With thousands of Hoosiers getting vaccinated and the weather finally warming up, is another Roaring ‘20s upon us?

Today we talk about alcohol consumption, spending habits, and other binge behaviors we might’ve picked up since the pandemic. We talk to experts that have researched alcohol use during the height of the pandemic and how people in recovery have survived the last year. We also dissect spending habits and binge behavior, both with a look back and forward.

Plus, a look into pro wrestler with a former pro wrestler based in Indiana days before Wrestlemania.

Produced by Tim Brouk.

Guests:

Melissa Cyders

Associate Professor of Psychology at IUPUI

Rick Wilk

Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Anthropology specializing in consumer culture at IU Bloomington

Billy Logsdon

Retired professional wrestler based out of Lafayette, Indiana