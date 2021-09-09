Appeals Court Keeps Indiana Anti-Abortion Laws In Place, Temporarily Halts Earlier Ruling

A federal appeals court’s decision Wednesday means several, major Indiana anti-abortion laws stay in place, for now. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals halted an earlier ruling that struck down those laws.

The ruling from last month by federal Judge Sarah Evans Barker said that several abortion regulations were unconstitutional.

That included provisions banning abortion via telemedicine, requiring second trimester abortions to only be performed in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers, prohibiting anyone but a doctor from performing medication abortions and forcing health care providers to give people seeking abortions scientifically inaccurate information.

Attorney General Todd Rokita appealed and asked the 7th Circuit to stop the effects of the ruling. The appellate court agreed and noted that the state is likely to win its case on appeal and get those laws permanently reinstated.

The case will still move forward with a full appeal.

