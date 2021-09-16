Ask The Mayor: Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets On Balancing The Budget And Filling City Jobs

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort is readying its next budget, and weighing the need to cut current costs against future expenditures. How will the city’s upcoming annexation project impact expenses on everything ranging from fire protection to trash pick-up – and how soon should plans be in place?

In our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss the importance of filling open city jobs in roles ranging from community development to sanitation. How can Frankfort attract and keep candidates in a fluctuating job market with changing expectations for salaries?

Plus, the Hispanic Heritage Festival returns this weekend.