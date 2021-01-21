Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Judy Sheets On Housing, Paying For City Projects, And Vaccine Support

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Clinton County re-entered the state’s orange COVID-19 category this week after spending some time in the red. How can residents maintain this progress in the weeks and months ahead?

In our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss the current state of the COVID vaccination roll-out to older residents in the area, and the continued call for nurses and volunteers to help give vaccines and handle administrative tasks. How can local officials help support these needs?

Plus, more on the mayor’s plans for city projects yet to be completed, those yet to come, and how to manage city finances in the coming year. Plus, a listener question on community gardens.