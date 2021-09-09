Ask The Mayor: Lafayette's Tony Roswarski On Vaccine Incentives And The Chip Shortage Ripple Effect

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: local governments are taking steps to encourage employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering financial incentives and COVID time off for workers who get the shot. Will these initiatives work to convince reluctant staff members?

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss Lafayette’s current COVID policies for city employees. And we’ll talk about how the mayor communicates with local hospitals as IU Health Arnett and Franciscan Health continue to sound the alarm about increasing strain on both facilities.

Plus, the impact of a major intersection closure, and an update on the construction progress of the city’s new public safety facility.