To Be Black And Gay In South Carolina Ahead Of The 2020 State Primary

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg may struggle to win over black voters in South Carolina because of his sexuality, according to AP and other major media outlets.

This has been the dominant narrative in spite of a new poll by Winthrop University that found 79% of black voters say their voting decision isn’t impacted by whether a candidate is openly gay.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley takes a closer look at the issue and what this election means for black and gay voters in South Carolina with David Alexander, advocate and activist for AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

