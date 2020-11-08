Biden And Harris Forge Ahead With Transition Plans

While President Trump has still not conceded the presidential race to his opponent, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are moving forward with their transition plans.

The Biden team updated its website to showcase four policy areas the incoming administration will prioritize: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

The site also includes a page devoted to the transition process, which it says will prioritize "diversity of ideology and background; talent to address society's most complex challenges; integrity and the highest ethical standards to serve the American people and not special interests; and transparency to garner trust at every stage."

"Our nation is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, powerful calls for racial justice, and the existential threat of climate change. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris know we can't simply go back to the way things were before. The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One and build us back better," the site reads.

The transition now has official social media channels as well - with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts using the handle @Transition46.

On Sunday morning, the transition's Twitter account posted a video narrated by Biden discussing his goals for his presidency.

We stand together as one America. We will rise stronger than we were before.https://t.co/97NKAZksSL pic.twitter.com/PRvzygWxRI — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 8, 2020

Biden also said he will on Monday announce "transition advisers" to create a blueprint to address the coronavirus pandemic. The plan, he says, will be acted on starting "on January 20, 2021."

