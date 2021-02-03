Biden Continues Dismantling Trump Immigration Policy, But Advocates Push For Comprehensive Reform

President Biden signed three executive orders on Tuesday aimed at undoing the changes Trump made to U.S. immigration policy, creating a task force to reunite families separated at the border and ordering a broad review of Trump’s immigration policy.

But with 380,000 visa applications waiting to be processed and thousands of asylum seekers in Mexico, advocates are pushing for broader, structural immigration reform.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, about his vision for the future of U.S. immigration.

