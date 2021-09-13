Bird Feeders Are Allowed Again — Though The Illness Killing Songbirds Is Still A Mystery

Hoosiers in all counties can put their bird feeders back out again. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources made that announcement on Friday — even though the federal government still hasn’t identified the mysterious illness that’s killing songbirds in multiple states.

In June, the DNR asked Indiana residents to take down their bird feeders to stop the spread of the disease. Last month, the DNR said residents in all but 16 counties could start feeding birds again because agency wasn’t receiving many reports of the disease outside of those counties.

If you see a sick or dead bird in your yard, the agency still recommends that you don’t feed the birds. Birds with the disease have symptoms like crusty eyes, eye discharge, and sometimes neurological issues — resulting in tremors or odd behavior.

If you do put your feeders back up, the DNR encourages residents to clean them frequently.

"Clean seed and suet feeders at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10 percent bleach solution," the DNR said in a press release. "Cleaning feeders helps keep birds healthy and helps prevent the spread of disease. Feeders should be thoroughly rinsed and dried before being filled with birdseed. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10 percent bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly."

Birds don't need to be fed by people to survive.

Contact reporter Rebecca at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Indiana Environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.