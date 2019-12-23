Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Ousted Over 737 Max Controversy

Boeing Chairman David Calhoun will assume the role as the company’s CEO and president on Jan. 13.

Dennis Muilenburg is leaving the company following intense pressure from Congress, the Federal Aviation Administration and victims’ families to shoulder more responsibility for two crashes of the 737 Max that killed all on board last March and the previous October.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from Here & Now’s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

