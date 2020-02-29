Book Review: A Piece of the World

By Ross Klink 2 minutes ago

One of the most famous paintings in the world by Andrew Wyeth portrays a young, frail woman in a field looking towards a farmhouse. It's called "Christina's World", and if you've ever seen this painting and wondered "Who is this woman and what is she thinking," then the novel A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline will satiate your curiosity. It's a fictional historical memoir following the stubborn nature of Christina, the woman in the painting, and her romantic history with Wyeth. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.

