China Promises To Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad

Xi Jinping promised the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China “will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.”

The Chinese leader didn’t provide much detail beyond that statement, but it would be a major shift for China, which is both the world’s biggest domestic coal producer and the largest funder of coal plants around the world.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cecilia Han Springer, senior researcher with the Global China Initiative at Boston University.

