Climate Change Reporters From Louisiana, Colorado Weigh In On The Work Ahead For Biden

President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make climate change a priority and plans to get the U.S. back in the Paris Climate Accord on day one of his administration. This comes as the U.S. has already seen at least $16 billion dollars worth of weather and climate disasters in 2020.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young convenes another climate change reporter roundtable with Tegan Wendland of WWNO in New Orleans, Sam Brasch of Colorado Public Radio in Denver and Umair Irfan of Vox.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

