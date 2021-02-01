Colorado Faces Shortage Of Early Childhood Educators

In the U.S., there are too many children with not enough people to take care of them while their parents work.

In Colorado, demand for early childhood educators is expected to increase 20% in the next 10 years. But even before the pandemic, turnover was high and a big number of early care educators are reaching retirement age.

Colorado Public Radio’s Jenny Brundin has this story on how educators are confronting the challenge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

