Companies Try New Technology To Suck Greenhouse Gas Out Of The Atmosphere

Scientists and governments agree: There’s so much carbon dioxide in the air right now that to avoid the worst effects of global warming, the world can’t just stop polluting. It needs to take the greenhouse gas that’s already in our atmosphere out.

Brett Dahlberg with IEEE Spectrum reports.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration of more than 400 news outlets committed to better coverage of the climate crisis. This year’s theme is “living through the climate crisis.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

