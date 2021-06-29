Company Settles Over Alleged False Health Care Claims At Terre Haute Prison

The U.S. Department of Justice has settled with a health care company accused of filing hundreds of thousands of dollars in false claims at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

NaphCare, Inc. works with physicians who provide care to inmates at federal prisons throughout the country. The DOJ alleges that NaphCare charged taxpayers for more costly services when some doctors at the Terre Haute prison didn’t indicate on forms exactly what services they performed.

In a new settlement, NaphCare agreed to pay nearly $700,000 to the federal government. However, the Alabama-based company did not admit guilt.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.