Competition Among Gig Workers Rising

The number of Americans seeing unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may be slowing but still running at historic high levels. In short, there are a lot of people looking for jobs and in the gig economy and the competition for work is getting fierce.

Thousands of people are entering the gig workforce for the first time and that has some established gig workers fighting to make a living. Joshua McNichols from member station KUOW has the story from Seattle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

