COVID-19 Apps Can Warn of Exposure, Prove Vaccination, Track Health. Do They Work?

A variety of new smartphone apps are being developed to help Americans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them are apps that track and warn of coronavirus exposures, while others will be used for international travelers to provide information about coronavirus requirements for entering various countries, and as a way to prove that the user has been tested, or vaccinated.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Paul Meyer, CEO of the nonprofit Commons Project, which is developing the CommonPass app in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, and New York Times tech writer Jennifer Valentino-DeVries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

