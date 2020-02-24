COVID-19: How One U.S. City Is Handling Home Quarantines

Amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Italy over the weekend, the government is asking those who may have been exposed to stay in home quarantine. It’s a technique cities around the world are taking to help contain the spread of the new disease.
In Seattle, Washington, public health workers are trying to help some of the highest-risk people in isolation by getting their groceries.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Meagan Kay, a medical epidemiologist who is leading containment efforts for Seattle and King County, Washington.
