COVID-19: How One U.S. City Is Handling Home Quarantines

By editor 8 minutes ago
  • Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general of the World Health Organization speaks with a chart during a press conference in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Aylward said in Beijing on Monday that China's actions had probably prevented tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of cases of ther COVID-19 virus. (Sam McNeil/AP)
    Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general of the World Health Organization speaks with a chart during a press conference in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Aylward said in Beijing on Monday that China's actions had probably prevented tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of cases of ther COVID-19 virus. (Sam McNeil/AP)

Amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Italy over the weekend, the government is asking those who may have been exposed to stay in home quarantine. It’s a technique cities around the world are taking to help contain the spread of the new disease.

In Seattle, Washington, public health workers are trying to help some of the highest-risk people in isolation by getting their groceries.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Meagan Kay, a medical epidemiologist who is leading containment efforts for Seattle and King County, Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.