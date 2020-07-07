COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Landlords In Tough Position

Millions of renters could be facing evictions over the next few months, as protections expire and unemployment rates remain high.

The pandemic has both underscored and exacerbated the housing crisis, but it’s not just tenants that are hurting. Landlords, many of whom rely on rent collection to pay their mortgages and remain solvent, are also in a tough position due to COVID-19.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ayat Nieves, a landlord and real estate agent in Buffalo, New York, about how he and his tenants are faring.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

