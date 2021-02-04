COVID-19 Update

Over 600,000 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana, with about 166,000 fully vaccinated. But the pandemic is far from over. Total COVID deaths in the state are approaching 10,000. And yesterday the Indiana Department of Health added nearly 1,500 confirmed cases to the state’s total.

Today we talk to an epidemiologist about the current state of contact tracing. A public health researcher tells us about his new report on how much trust people have in science, and how misconceptions and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 are spread. And we talk to someone leading a vaccine trial at IU to get an update on vaccine distribution.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Shandy Dearth

Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI

Jon Agley

Associate Professor, Indiana University School of Public Health at IU Bloomington

Cynthia Brown

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine