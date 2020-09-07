CTE Programs Get Extra $1.5 Million From Governor's Workforce Cabinet

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is giving an additional $1.5 million to career and technical education programs. The money is meant to offset the cost of keeping programs open during the pandemic.

Each CTE program will get $20,000 plus an additional amount based on a formula. That’s in addition to funding the career education programs already get from federal Perkins funds allotted by the state.

The money can be used to pay for PPE, COVID-19 testing for students who learn on a job site, or even substitute teachers.

Even though many school districts started the year online, some let CTE programs continue to meet in-person. That’s due to having hands-on learning requirements that instructors say can’t be replicated online.

