DALIA, 'No Volver A Sentir'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from this year's Tiny Desk Contest and NPR Member station WFAE.

Following a friend's encouragement to participate in the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest, Charlotte-based DALIA quickly put a plan together to submit its first original song for an entry. Now acting as the bilingual band's debut single, "No Volver a Sentir" (Spanish for "to not feel again") finds lead vocalist Dalia Razo addressing the overwhelming nature of human emotions and the wounds that occur from feeling too much all at once. With instrumental support from Tony Arreaza on guitar, Edgar Marcano on drums and Juan Pablo Chávez on bass, DALIA uses Latin alternative pop to embrace the vulnerability of emotional overload and encourage empathy therein.

