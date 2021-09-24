Dental Anxiety, Phobia Often Starts At Childhood. Here's How To Manage A 'Deep Fear' Of The Dentist

Have dental anxiety — or even dental phobia? You’re not alone.

Scores of listeners wrote in to Here & Now saying their fear of the dentist started as a child. Many also responded to say their distress is triggered by the sounds and smells of drilling and metal against their teeth, invasion of a tool going in their mouths and shame from getting a poor report back on their dental hygiene, among others.

Lisa Heaton, a clinical psychologist in Seattle and member of Dental Fear Central, studies the fear of the dentist. For 13 years, she worked in a specialized dental fear clinic at the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

She joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

