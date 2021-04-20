'Driving While Brown' Chronicles How Latino Activists Brought Down Arizona's Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Joe Arpaio liked to call himself America’s toughest sheriff, and he made a national name for himself by targeting Latinos and carrying out hard-line immigration enforcement in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Arpaio set the stage for former President Donald Trump, whose stance on immigration helped him win the White House in 2016.

Arpaio also sparked a fierce Latino-led resistance movement determined to bring him down. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jude Joffe-Block about her new book, “Driving While Brown: Sheriff Arpaio Versus The Latino Resistance,” which she co-wrote with Terry Greene Sterling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

