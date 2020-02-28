Earth Snags A 'Mini-Moon' As Asteroid Is Ensnared In Orbit

Earth has a new mini-moon.

That’s one way to refer to the “near-Earth asteroid” or “temporary captured object” that has been orbiting our planet since 2017.

Astronomers in Arizona first observed the object earlier this month, giving it the provisional name 2020 CD3.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Eric Christensen, director of the Catalina Sky Survey, a NASA-funded near-Earth asteroid search team based at The University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

