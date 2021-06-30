Ending Domestic Violence

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has revealed a campaign to address the stigma of domestic abuse, and to educate the public about the issue.

Today we find out how it came together, why more messaging around domestic violence is needed, and we’ll hear from a service provider about the science and psychology behind the bystander effect.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Colleen Yeakle

Coordinator of Prevention Initiatives, Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Catherine Borshuk

Professor of Psychology, Indiana University South Bend

Linda Wilk

Director, Hands of Hope