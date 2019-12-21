skip to main content
Site Menu
Donate
Menu
Schedules
WBAA News
WBAA Classical
WBAA Jazz
How To Listen
On-Air Broadcast
Podcasts and RSS Feeds
Mobile Apps
Voice Activated Devices
Live Streaming
Trouble Streaming?
News
All IN
Arts and Culture
Ask The Mayor
Business, Economy and Consumer Affairs
Education
Elections and Politics
General News
Government
Health
Law and Criminal Justice
Monthly Conversation With Mitch Daniels
Purdue News
Transportation and Infrastructure
Inside WBAA
Contact Us
In Tune Newsletter
WBAA Coverage Maps
Programs
People
Student Engagement
Public Service Announcements
Employment
WBAA History
WBAA Public Documents
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Contact Us
Support
Ways to Give
Corporate Support
Membership Benefits
Become a WBAA Member
Century Club
Donate Your Vehicle
Planned Giving
Events
Community Calendar
Fall Concert Series at Delphi Opera House
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me - Charter Bus Trip 10/31/19
"This I Believe" Essay Contest
Search
Menu
Schedules
WBAA News
WBAA Classical
WBAA Jazz
How To Listen
On-Air Broadcast
Podcasts and RSS Feeds
Mobile Apps
Voice Activated Devices
Live Streaming
Trouble Streaming?
News
All IN
Arts and Culture
Ask The Mayor
Business, Economy and Consumer Affairs
Education
Elections and Politics
General News
Government
Health
Law and Criminal Justice
Monthly Conversation With Mitch Daniels
Purdue News
Transportation and Infrastructure
Inside WBAA
Contact Us
In Tune Newsletter
WBAA Coverage Maps
Programs
People
Student Engagement
Public Service Announcements
Employment
WBAA History
WBAA Public Documents
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Contact Us
Support
Ways to Give
Corporate Support
Membership Benefits
Become a WBAA Member
Century Club
Donate Your Vehicle
Planned Giving
Events
Community Calendar
Fall Concert Series at Delphi Opera House
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me - Charter Bus Trip 10/31/19
"This I Believe" Essay Contest
Search
Episode #1953
By
editor
•
26 minutes ago
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Tweet
Email
View the discussion thread.