Eviction Moratorium Extension: What Happens When It Expires?

A national moratorium on evictions during the pandemic was set to expire this week. For Mehran Mossaddad in Atlanta and Ivy Ross of Jacksonville, Florida that would have meant disaster. Here’s what they told NPR’s Consider This:

The CDC has just extended that moratorium. The White House holds a national summit on the eviction crisis tomorrow. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also stepped in.

Today, On Point: When this pandemic is over and the economy is back on track, there’ll still be a big housing shortage. How do you fix that?



Guests

Emily Benfer, law professor at Wake Forest University. Co-creator of the Eviction Lab housing policy scorecard. Chair of the American Bar Association coronavirus task force. (@emilyabenfer)

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter for KQED. (@solomonout)



Also Featured

Angela Bears, she worked at Amazon as a packer and will resume work on Wednesday.



From The Reading List

KQED: “Rent Relief in California: How to Apply, and What You Could Get” — “The pandemic has been crushing for low-income tenants in California — and has caused financial strain on property owners who haven’t been able to collect rent and have their own bills to pay. Local and state eviction protections have helped many people stay housed but, eventually, the rent will be due.”

The Appeal: “The American Eviction Crisis, Explained” — “Every morning, Samantha packed her children’s school bags with their clothes, toys, and a toothbrush, uncertain of where her seven-member family would sleep that night.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

