Fast Food Workers Go On Strike For $15 Minimum Wage

Fast-food workers are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to make raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour a priority during his first 100 days in office.

As many as 1,000 fast-food workers went on strike Friday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden is proposing the first minimum wage hike in over a decade as part of his coronavirus relief package.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what raising the minimum wage could mean for low-wage workers in the U.S.

