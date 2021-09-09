Fort Wayne Clerk Joins Growing GOP Field Vying For State Treasurer

The Fort Wayne city clerk has joined a growing list of Republican candidates vying to become the next Indiana state treasurer.

The 2022 race for state treasurer is expected to be a crowded one, at least on the Republican side, as current Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is term-limited, unable to run again.

Fort Wayne’s Lana Keesling is now the fourth GOP candidate to announce their campaign. Keesling, a former small business owner, has been city clerk since 2015.

The other candidates vying to become the Republican nominee: Morgan County Republican Party leader Daniel Elliott, former George W. Bush administration spokesperson Pete Seat and Suzie Jaworowski, a top official at the Department of Energy under former President Donald Trump.

No Democrat has announced their candidacy.

The Indiana Republican and Democratic Parties will each choose their nominee at their state party conventions next year.

