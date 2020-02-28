The Friday Pitch-In

This week’s Friday Pitch-In kicks off with an update on Indiana’s 2020 legislative session. Our statehouse reporter will catch us up on the State Supreme Court’s ruling on the GPS tracker case, Republicans’ recommendation on a replacement method for voter roll purges, and a possible extension to the syringe exchange program.

We also talk to the man who started the viral petition to save Indiana Beach, a 94-year-old amusement park in Northern Indiana, the people behind a bee school coming to Indianapolis, and Pete the Planner stops by with some financial advice.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Brandon Smith

Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Dustin Sprunger

Former Indiana Beach employee

Debbie Seib

Treasurer, The Beekeepers of Indiana

Mary Reisinger

American Honey Queen, American Beekeeping Federation

Peter Dunn

CEO, Your Money Line and Hey Money!