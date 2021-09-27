Friday Recap

Listen to the show here.

Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from a professor about the psychology behind conspiratorial thinking and misinformation.

We also talk to a researcher on the topic of precarious employment and the health of workers in low quality jobs. Plus, we learn how art can be an effective way to heal from stress and trauma, through clinical art therapy.

Produced by Maria Sobh.

Guests:

Stephan Lewandowsky

Chair in Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol

Emily Ahonen

Associate Professor, Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Michelle Walkey-Thornburg

Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Registered Art Therapist, Brain Center in Indianapolis