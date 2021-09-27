Friday Recap

By All IN 2 hours ago
  • Jonathan Farber/Unsplash

Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from a professor about the psychology behind conspiratorial thinking and misinformation. 

We also talk to a researcher on the topic of precarious employment and the health of workers in low quality jobs. Plus, we learn how art can be an effective way to heal from stress and trauma, through clinical art therapy.

Produced by Maria Sobh.

Guests:

Stephan Lewandowsky
Chair in Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol

Emily Ahonen
Associate Professor, Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Michelle Walkey-Thornburg
Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Registered Art Therapist, Brain Center in Indianapolis

Tags: 
ALL IN