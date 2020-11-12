The Future Of The Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran continues to increase its stockpile of low-enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in a nuclear deal with world powers, the United Nation’s atomic watchdog agency said Wednesday.

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal signed in 2015 with Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. But President-elect Joe Biden is promising to reverse Trump’s decision.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

