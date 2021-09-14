Girl K, 'Departures'

Girl K's Kathy Patino likes to have fun. It's evident in her ability to infuse a somber ballad about leaving someone with the eager feeling of possibility. Whether or not the paths of star-crossed lovers ever merge again, the Chicago indie pop rocker — along with drummer Tony Mest, bassist Alex Pieczynski and guitarist Kevin Sheppard — has "Departures" to hold on to during the wait. Off Girl K's latest release, a six-song EP by the name of Girl K Is For The People from Take This To Heart Records, "Departures" draws strength through its resistance to stability; the EP's closing song never stays still, rippling and morphing through melancholic synth-soaked '80s melodies, rocking jam sessions and cooing vocal breakdowns.



