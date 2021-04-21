Healing After Chauvin Murder Conviction: Is It Possible?

On Wednesday, as crowds continue to gather in George Floyd Square to celebrate former officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction, there’s a sense of relief in Minneapolis.

But there’s also lingering grief for all those who died at the hands of police before and after George Floyd, including Philando Castile and Daunte Wright — both just miles from where Floyd drew his last labored breaths.

So can this guilty verdict mark the beginning of healing for a community weary from systemic racism? Racial trauma therapist Resmaa Menakem told Here & Now last week that “what Derek Chauvin did on camera was not to create terror in the person he was murdering, but also create terror in the community that was left.”

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Menakem about healing and moving forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

