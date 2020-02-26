Health Officials Brace For Spread Of New Coronavirus In U.S.

Federal health officials warned Americans on Tuesday of the possibility that more intrusive measures will need to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mark Harvey, former special assistant to the president and senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council. He is now a fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.