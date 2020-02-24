Health Workers Try Community Approach To Tackle Asthma On Navajo Reservation

Asthma rates are high on the Navajo reservation. Children are more likely to have asthma attacks and more likely to die from the condition than the general population.

Researchers and health care providers are trying community-based education to try to lower asthma rates on the reservation.

Eilis O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports.

This story was funded in part by the University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

