Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

¡Hola! /Hello!

We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, starting today until October 15, with special programming across NPR podcasts, playlists and social media reflecting on the diversity of the Latinx community and highlighting our latinidad. We also have two curated playlists and the Tiny Desk Concert (A.K.A "El Tiny") will be featuring different genres of Latin music. Many of our podcasts feature Latinx stories all year long, not just this month. Check them out and celebrate with us! Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!

El Mes de la Herencia Hispana comienza hoy con programación especial a través de nuestros podcasts, listas de reproducción y todas las redes sociales de NPR que reflejarán la diversidad de la comunidad latina y resaltarán nuestra latinidad. A lo largo del mes, algunos de nuestros podcasts tendrán programación especial, habrá diez playlist dedicados, más El Tiny estará dedicado a nuestra música. Muchos de estos podcasts presentan historias latinas durante todo el año, no sólo durante el Mes de la Herencia Hispana. ¡Échales un vistazo y celebra con nosotros! ¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana!

LA MÚSICA

El Tiny - For Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR Music asked ten artists to perform Tiny Desk at Home concerts. If you enjoyed the performance from the "The Boy from Medellín", we curated this playlist to keep the energy going. Find the rest on our profile!

World Cafe - Latin Roots contributor Byron Gonzalez curates the best new music from Latinx artists every Friday.

LOS PODCASTS

Alt.Latino

Starting September 15, in addition to their weekly podcast and radio episodes - the Alt.Latino team will take over the Tiny Desk concerts and release a month of "El Tiny" — all Latinx Tiny Desk Concerts — featuring an all-star lineup including: Sech, Maye, Yendry, J Balvin, Diamante Eléctrico, Prince Royce, Silvana Estrada, Nicki Nicole, Eme Alfonso, and Camila Cabello.

Known as "El Tiny'' across Latin America, this Hispanic Heritage month, we want to emphasize that our selections are not a "Best Of." Our goal for this month is to show the wide variety of styles and genres of Latin music. Even choosing the handful we present here was fraught with second-guessing and regrets at leaving out some amazing performances. Click through the artists mentioned in this story to start your musical adventure with performances that go back to the first days of "El Tiny" in 2009. As always, enjoy!

Code Switch

NPR's Code Switch explores how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This month, they are highlighting Latin Music and revisiting a few older stories.

It's Been A Minute

Each week, Sam Sanders interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention. Plus weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. Join Sam as he makes sense of the world through conversation, this week through an episode called Latin Explosion coming 10/12.

Radio Ambulante

For the new season of Radio Ambulante—our eleventh!—we went out looking for all those stories we've missed this last year and a half... For those voices that surprise us, all over Latin America and the US. We'll meet a Mexican woman who tastes and smells her numbers and letters, and desperately wants to know why. A beast terrorizing the Colombian countryside, and the team charged with capturing it. A Brazilian soccer star who made a career for himself... without even knowing how to play the game... All this and much more, this season on NPR's only Spanish language podcast. New episodes every Tuesday.

Planet Money Indicator

A little show about big ideas. From the people who make Planet Money, The Indicator helps you make sense of what's happening today. It's a quick hit of insight into work, business, the economy, and everything else. Listen to this episode about the Tequila Boom and Agave Bust in Mexico.

Throughline

The past is never past. Every headline has a history. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world. Join us this week as we go back in time to understand the present with our episodes involving the Latinidad.

StoryCorps

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, StoryCorps is sharing stories and tools to help you celebrate the contributions, achievements and lived experiences of Latinx people across the United States.

LOS EVENTOS

NPRExtra x GRL Collective x JZD IG live

NPRExtra will go live with GRL Collective and JZD on Wednesday, September 22nd at 2:30 pm EST. We will get a peek at the merchandise that NPR is showcasing, behind the scenes at the production and the creative processes plus more!

LOS ASPECTOS INTERESANTES

Said Out Loud

Said Out Loud is a new video series where we give NPR podcast hosts a chance to say what's on their minds. Where they're the guest for a change, and the only censor is their own filter. This month, we feature Felix Conteras from Alt.Latino and Daniel Alarcón from Radio Ambulante.

Faces of NPR

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This month, we highlight a few of our Latinx colleagues Felix Contreras from Alt. Latino, A Martinez from Morning Edition and Lulu Garcia Navarro from Up First and Weekend Morning Edition.

NPR One

NPR One is featuring a collection of podcast episodes from NPR and our Member stations that elevate the voices of Hispanic communities called "Voces Hispanas". It will feature episodes from shows like Code Switch, Tacos of Taxes (KUT) and Yeah, No, I'm Not OK (LAist).

NPR.org

will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with coverage about and for the diverse Hispanic communities in the U.S. We'll honor notable figures, talk about issues facing Latinx Americans, and recognizing the unique cultural contributions of Hispanic Americans. You can find all of our coverage here.

LA TIENDA

The NPR Makers Market was created to celebrate small businesses and the diversity they bring to their communities. When Alt-Latino approached Consumer Products about a collaboration for Hispanic Heritage Month, we jumped at the opportunity to use our Makers Market to spotlight Latinx creatives. Jen Zeano Designs and GRL Collective are two Latina founded lifestyle brands that focus on their community by celebrating their culture. Their values and perspective are why we chose to highlight their talents as part of our Alt-Latino X Makers Market collaboration.

