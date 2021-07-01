Holcomb Extends COVID-19 Emergency Through July

Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency isn’t over yet. Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the emergency declaration another month Wednesday, through the end of July.

That extension will ensure Indiana remains eligible for federal emergency benefits, including food stamps and welfare.

Holcomb also issued a new executive order that keeps in place a few provisions the state has used throughout the pandemic. That includes temporary licensing for retired and out-of-state health care workers and suspension of payment requirements for Medicaid and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

The latest order will also continue to expand the list of people who can provide COVID-19 vaccinations – which includes EMTs, trained National Guardsmen and medical assistants.

Holcomb's newest executive order also ensures that Hoosiers will not pay any late fees or interest for state income tax owed on unemployment benefits received last year during the pandemic.

