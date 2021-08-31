Holcomb Extends COVID-19 Executive Order For Just Two Days

Gov. Eric Holcomb is again extending a limited COVID-19 executive order related to health care workers. But instead of another month, it’s just for two days.

Holcomb’s most recent directives, which ran through all of August, included temporary licensing of retired and out-of-state health care workers; suspension of payment requirements for Medicaid and the Healthy Indiana Plan; an expanded list of people who can provide COVID vaccinations, including EMTs and trained National Guardsmen; and waiving any penalties or interest on state taxes owed on unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Those are all extended, but only through Wednesday.

Holcomb’s office said the short extension “will allow for ongoing conversations with health care stakeholders” as the governor decides how best to help hospitals during the current surge of COVID cases.

There was no other explanation for why a two-day extension is necessary.

Holcomb did extend the public health emergency declaration for another month, through the end of September. That declaration ensures Indiana remains eligible for federal emergency aid programs. And it triggers the governor's executive authority, which allows him to issue the kind of executive orders he extended Monday.

