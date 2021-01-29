Holcomb Relaxes Restrictions As COVID-19 Numbers Improve

Gov. Eric Holcomb is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as the number of Hoosiers testing positive and hospitalized with the virus trend down.

Beginning next week, the state will continue to use its color-coded, county map to determine gathering restrictions. But it will eliminate 25-person gathering limits in red counties and 50-person limits in orange counties (the two colors indicating the worst amount of spread).

Instead, Holcomb said gatherings in red and orange counties can be up to 25 percent of the facility’s capacity.

“We can control the things that we can control and we can manage our way through this," Holcomb said. "We know what works but it is a constant balance of our lives and our livelihoods.”

All of the state’s 92 counties are currently under red or orange restrictions.

