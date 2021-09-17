Hoosiers Raise Specific Concerns In Second House Hearing On Redistricting Maps

Hoosiers brought Indiana lawmakers some specific concerns and recommendations about the proposed state House and Congressional redistricting maps Thursday.

Many people raised broad issues with the partisan balance of the maps.

But some raised more specific issues with specific districts. That includes Democratic Party official Destiny Scott Wells. She pointed to the new Congressional map in central Indiana. The 7th District became even more strongly Democratic, while the 5th District – currently the most competitive in the state – became more solidly Republican.

“Please do not starve the 5th [District] of its evolving and diverse voice by packing minority voices in the 7th [District] and further diluting their voice and opportunity to represent Hoosiers,” Wells said.

Former Republican Party official Misty Hollis has a similar objection, from a very different angle. The new maps, after redrawing the 7th and 5th Districts that way, re-drew the 6th Congressional District, in eastern Indiana, to include the southern part of Indianapolis.

“I strongly believe that consolidated and concentrated power silences the voices of Hoosiers who, by voice, live in rural Indiana,” Hollis said.

Hollis also called on lawmakers to vote separately on the state House and Congressional maps, not include them both in a single bill.

