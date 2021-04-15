House Sends 'Unethical' Abortion Reversal Bill To Governor

Indiana’s latest anti-abortion measure will likely soon become law after House legislators sent it to the governor Wednesday.

Some physicians say the legislation, HB 1577, would force them to commit malpractice by telling patients about a protocol to reverse a medication-induced abortion. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association both oppose such procedures, arguing there’s never been a valid scientific study to support them.

But Rep. Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville) said there is evidence to support abortion reversal, including a young Hoosier mother who appeared in committee with her child after reversing her abortion.

“That’s pretty darn good proof that it does work,” Mayfield said.

Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) said there are better ways to reduce abortions.

“Instead of filing bills restricting a legal medical procedure year after year, let’s work together to support medically-accurate sex education and better access to contraception,” Errington said.

Abortion reversal laws in other states have been struck down in court.

The measure also requires parents giving consent for an abortion to get that consent form notarized. Backers of the legislation say it's about ensuring those parents are who they say they are and argue the requirement could help catch sex traffickers. Opponents say it's a useless provision that will only jeopardize the privacy of the patient.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.