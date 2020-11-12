How Bad Is The Pandemic? 'The Gates Of Hades Have Opened,' Says Expert Laurie Garrett

It’s the snapshot that no one wanted to see, but many expected. Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee hospitals are nearing capacity. In El Paso, Texas, mobile morgues are being set up outside treatment centers, with more than 150 bodies being held there as of Tuesday afternoon. A shelter-in-place order in El Paso has been extended until next month.

As cases soar, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm is calling the situation “a COVID hell.” This, as President Trump all but ignores the crisis, and the head of the coronavirus task force, Vice President Mike Pence, is reportedly focused on helping the president contest the election.

Laurie Garrett is a Pulitzer Prize-winning science author and former fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. She joins host Robin Young to discuss the latest on the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

