How The New COVID-19 Relief Package Aims To Help Unemployed People

With the impeachment proceedings against former President Trump just two weeks away, many in Congress are hoping to pass a new COVID-19 relief package before then.

The $1.9 trillion plan aims to clear some of the hurdles for Americans to get vaccinated and also includes strategies to help out folks who are out of work.



Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at how the Biden administration wants to address unemployment issues with Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, which is a progressive, non-partisan think tank.

