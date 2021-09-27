How Some Schools Are Racing To Respond To A Mental Health Crisis

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on kids’ mental health. Untreated mental health problems can disrupt children’s functioning at home and in school.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Kim Bodie, a social worker for Escondido High School, about offering a wellness center to address students’ mental health needs.

We also hear from Christine French Cully, editor-in-chief for Highlights Magazines, about the letters they’ve received over the years from kids needing advice and support.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

