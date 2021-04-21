How The UK Is Reacting To Chauvin's Guilty Conviction

Last year, protests were held across the United Kingdom following the murder of George Floyd.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black studies at Birmingham City University and author of, “The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World,” about the U.K.’s reaction to the verdict, particularly from the Black community.

And, we look back on some of the key moments in the aftermath of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

