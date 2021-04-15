Hundreds Of Companies Speak Out Against Restrictive Voting Laws

Amazon, Starbucks, General Motors and hundreds of other companies signed a new statement that ran as a full-page ad in The New York Times and The Washington Post. The statement — titled “We Stand For Democracy” — opposes “any discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder for people to vote.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the statement and the companies who notably didn’t sign.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

