Idaho Hospitals Run Out Of Beds For COVID-19 Patients, Ration Care

Hospitals in Idaho are overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 patients. The state is allowing crisis standards of care, meaning that hospitals are rationing care when necessary, saving ICU beds for those most likely to survive.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for St. Alphonsus Health System in Idaho and Eastern Oregon, about what’s happening in hospitals there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

